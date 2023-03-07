Spuds Set For State; Date With Edina Thursday

MOORHEAD, MN– The Moorhead Spuds are off to state for the 5th straight season and in their attempt to win their first state title, they will go up against a familiar foe, the Edina Hornets.

“I don’t know if it’s a rivalry but definitely a mutual respect. That’s a great program that has a storied history and for us to be able to compete against the best is something that we hope to be able to do,” said Spuds coach, John Ammerman.

The spuds split their two games against Edina during the regular season and lost in the consolation state game last year…Starting goalie Kai Weigel And leading goal-scorer Aaron Reierson are ready for the rematch.

“it’s worked in the past, so just keep doing me and have that confidence and knowing I can beat them, ” said Weigel.

“We are both familiar with each other for sure. So you know, we’re kind of kind of both figure each other out right now. So, you know, the last game of the year, you know, and I think we’ll be ready for them,” said Reierson.

For head coach Jon Ammerman A championship for the city of Moorhead would mean everything.

“Just for the community, it would be vindication for what a lot of people have done over the years you know, a lot of great teams have come through a lot of great players have come through and its been a bounce or a chance that hasn’t gone our way and we get another crack at it this year. And hopefully things fall into place. I know our guys are really excited about the opportunity and focus on the puck drop on Thursday and go from there,” said Ammerman.