Concordia and NDSU sign engineering partnership agreement

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Higher education leaders gathered to launch a new program to help boost student enrollment at Concordia and NDSU.

“Right now, there is such a demand for engineers in this region and the enrollment environment is getting more competitive and so we are looking at unique ways to reach out and be able to attract students from other areas that maybe we would not have had that opportunity to.” says Alan Kallneyer, Interim Dean of College of Engineering, NDSU

A few of the engineering specialties include Civil, Computer, and Electrical Engineering.

To be eligible, students must attain a minimum 3.0 GPA in their physics and engineering classes at Concordia College.

After three years, students will have the opportunity to transfer to NDSU.

“And then at the end of the program, they will actually come out with two degrees, they are going to come out with an NDSU degree, as well as a degree from Concordia college, and so that is what I really think makes this unique, is that those students will come out with two individual degrees.” Kallneyer says

Once students receive their degree, it will make them highly marketable in the workforce.

“We believe that the liberal arts experience will really propel students who have been given a strong engineering background to be leaders in their profession and to really be able to move into an engineering firm and really step into leadership roles, to really think broadly and inclusively about how they served their communities and serve the needs of those who they work with.” says Susan Larson, Provost, Concordia College

The new program will begin this fall.

If you are interested in the program, there’s a link here.