Locals Gather To Celebrate International Women’s Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This day also marks a call to action for the acceleration of women’s equality.

Kondial Kel International focuses on topics that unite the community by improving women’s and youth’s mental health and overall well-being – leading them to live their best life.

“I welcome everybody in this organization, because I know that one person cannot do it, but when we do it all of us together, we can accomplish even better” says the founder of Kondial Kel International, Naymal Dei.

In order to celebrate International Women’s Day Kondial Kel did what they do every year and hosted an empowering event for women in the area.Naymal explains it as “When I see North Dakota or Fargo in general I know that we have an amazing group of women in our FM area, and I said why can we not do it? You know, why can we not celebrate International Women’s Day all together.”

With the theme this year being embracing equality, this event brought women from all backgrounds to connect and discover one another, all while celebrating the outstanding women we have in our community.

“This is the start of something that’s going to be really wonderful for our community. The more we can learn about different cultures and each other the bigger and the better it’s going to be and the more we can come together.” says Natalie Sparrow, a fashion expert at the event.

Kondial Kel International says “If we keep working together as a community, we can make the lives of the women that live in it all around better.” They also say this event is now a tradition so you can look forward to more events like this to come.

For more information on Kondial Kel International or events they may have coming up click here.

Happy International Women’s Day.