Scammer Takes Over Local Facebook Account To Sell Bogus Taylor Swift Tickets

Scam Facebook Post

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Authorities in Polk County are investigating numerous complaints about bogus Taylor Swift U.S. Bank Stadium tickets sold on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says the account of Hailey Trautner was hacked and an unknown person is using it to get victims to send money electronically using Zelle or PayPal.

After payment, they don’t get the tickets in return.

Facebook won’t allow Trautner to close the account, since all contact information and passwords have been changed.

Polk County authorities are attempting to get the account closed and identify the scammer.