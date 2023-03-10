Man Arrested For Murder In Moorhead

Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment around 11:30 last night in the 3300 block of 12th Street South

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A person is in jail on a murder charge in Moorhead.

Moorhead police tell our partners at KFGO News they are investigating a homicide. Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment around 11:30 Thursday night in the 3300 block of 12th Street South.

A suspect has been arrested, identified as 25-year-old Douglas James Swenson II on a charge of premeditated murder. He is being held in the Clay County Jail. No other details have been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Moorhead Police in the investigation.

Moorhead Police tell KVRR Local News there is no threat to public and they are not looking for anyone else.