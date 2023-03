MATBUS cancels all services Saturday and Sunday due to forecasted storm

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Due to the forecasted winter storm, MATBUS has canceled all services for Saturday and Sunday.

The Ground Transportation Center on Northern Pacific Avenue in Downtown Fargo will also be closed.

MATBUS says they will continue to monitor weather conditions.

Any future service changes will be communicated to the public on MATBUS.com, as well as on social media platforms.