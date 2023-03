Walz To Get Catalytic Converter Bill

ST. PAUL (KFGO) — The Minnesota House is sending a bill backers say will reduce the rash of catalytic converter thefts in the state to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz.

It prohibits scrap metal dealers from buying any catalytic converter without a marking that ties it to the original vehicle.

The House agreed to minor changes the Senate made on the bill.

Supporters say the average cost to replace a catalytic converter is $2,600.