Adderall shortage having an impact on people in FM region

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Adderall has been a vital stimulant medication used for people struggling with ADD, narcolepsy, and for patients trying to lose weight.

It has specifically helped people with ADHD.

“So, this medication helps people to function right, so people with ADHD sometimes have difficulty completing tasks, staying on target, doing things that are not very of interest to them. So, this can be very vital especially for young kids and kids in high school, to finish their homework and to get good grades, and even for a lot of adults in doing their job and taking care of their families.” says Jason Myrmoe, Primary Care Physician, Sanford

The shortage has led to some pharmacies rejecting patients’ prescriptions for adderall.

“There have been plenty of people we had to turn away based on the strength of adderall that they need, whether the generic is out of stock, or their insurance won’t cover the brand name.” says Dustin Groff, Owner/Pharmacist at M-D Pharmacy

According to the University of Minnesota, the shortage is being caused in part, by an increased demand for the drug– an increase of about 20% over the past two years.

There is hope for patients who get turned down from a pharmacy, but still need the drug.

“If they are unable to get the medication, there are other stimulants that are available, that you have to come in and change over. The challenge is that there is not a direct conversion for some of these medications. So, there is a process of trying to find the equivalent dosage, that is gonna give the effect we want and also to make sure there are no side effects.” says Myrmoe

Myrmoe adds there are other stimulant and non-stimulant medications which can be used as alternatives.

A few of these include Concerta, Vyvanse, and Focalin.