MN Senate Passes Free School Meals, Gets National Attention for Senator’s Comments
ST. PAUL (KVRR/AP) — A vote on free lunches and breakfasts for Minnesota students regardless of income is getting national attention for what one Senator had to say.
The Senate passed the bill 38-26.
It has been a Democratic priority this session but even a few Republicans crossed over.
It’s estimated that the program will cost the state about $400 million in a two-year budget
period.
The state will pick up the difference between federal reimbursements and the actual costs.
GOP Sen. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa, a small town north of Rochester, is getting national media coverage for his stance against the bill.
“I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry,” Drazkowski told the Senate chamber.
“Yet today, I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that says they don’t have access to enough food to eat. Now, I should say that hunger is a relative term, Mr. President. You know, I had a cereal bar for breakfast, guess I’m hungry now.”
Nearly 275,000 students now get free or reduced-price lunches.
The bill now goes back to the House for some language changes before it heads to Gov. Walz.