West Fargo City Administrator Quits Effective Immediately

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo City Administrator Tina Fisk has suddenly resigned her position effective immediately.

She served as the city’s finance director for four years before being hired as city administrator in 2015.

A spokesperson for the city says since it is a personnel matter, they have no further comment.

The city council will discuss Fisk’s departure at its next meeting on Monday.