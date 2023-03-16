Fundraiser Started for Victims of Apartment Fire in Kindred on Tuesday

Courtesy: Cass County Sheriff's Office

KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) — An online fundraiser has been set up for the victims of an apartment fire in Kindred on Tuesday afternoon.

The lower unit had flames coming out of the structure when first responders arrived in the 100 block of Viking Circle.

A GoFundMe account says Sarah Christmann and her daughter, Sophie, lost everything but the clothes on their backs.

Nearly $8,000 has already been raised with a goal of $25,000 for household items, clothes, shoes and other essentials.

You can find a link to the fundraiser here.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal.