Lindsey Stirling To Wow Bluestem Amphitheater With Her Electric Violin

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — She has been called one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars.

Lindsey Stirling is an electronic violinist, dancer and artist.

She’ll be performing Wednesday, August 23 at Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead.

Stirling will be joined by Walk off the Earth, a Juno Award-winning multi-platinum musical phenomenon from the Toronto area.

Tickets for the rain or shine show run between $45 and $149.50.

A special online only presale is this Thursday from 10 to 10.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.