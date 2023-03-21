Lit Announced As Closing Act For Ribfest 2023 at Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you guessed Lit as the final act for Ribfest, you nailed it!

Last week, three of the four acts for the annual bbq extravaganza were announced with a teaser picture of the final band.

It was Lit. They’ll take the stage on the final night of Ribfest on Saturday, June 10.

The other entertainers include Parmalee, Jimmie Allen and Fuel.

The concerts are free with paid gate admission.

Ribfest runs June 7-10 in the Fargodome parking lot.