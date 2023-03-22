LIVE: Get Lunch & Help People In Need With “Dine While You Donate” Day At Culver’s

Golden Drive is partnering with Culvers to a "Dine While You Donate" event

You can help kids experiencing homelessness just by grabbing lunch later this week.

On Thursday, 20% of all sales at both Fargo Culver’s from 11 to 2 and 5 to 8 will go to Golden Drive.

You can also order ahead of time online or through the phone.

Golden Drive is also launching a food drive in April for local schools and shelters.

Businesses can sign up for a donation box right now.

Sue Baron with Golden Drive says, “It’s quite overwhelming. Every week we’re getting calls from stores. Donations are showing up at the West Fargo Police Department, West Fargo Fire Department, which are year around. Just a great community, just that’s helping make such a difference for our homeless kids.”

You can find out more information and get in touch with Golden Drive on its brand new website, www.goldendrivehomelesskids.org.