LIVE: John C. Reilly Joining Benefit Concert For Grand Forks Children’s Museum

A Hollywood star is bringing his guitar to the Northern Valley to raise money for a new Children’s destination.

Grand Forks singer/songwriter Tom Brosseau invited his friend, actor John C. Reilly, to join a long list of musicians for a benefit show this Sunday, March 26th at the Empire Arts Center for the Grand Forks Children’s Museum.

Reilly is known as a comedic actor, but he has notable musical roles in the film adaptation of “Chicago” and the music biopic parody “Walk Hard”.

Organizers have been raising money for a couple of years for the Children’s Museum.

Their goal is to raise $50 million make the dream a reality for kids all across the region.

Children’s Museum Board Member Dean Opp says, “Well the Children’s Museum is an awesome destination facility that you can have not only for those visitors coming in, but obviously it would serve the community.”

There are still tickets available for Sunday night. Click here to get yours.

Reilly, Brosseau and friends are also performing Saturday, March 25th in Northwood, ND. Get tickets to that show by clicking here.