Minnesota State University Moorhead names its 12th president

“Dr. Downs brings considerable expertise and keen insights into the changing nature of higher education,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A new president has been named at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Dr. Timothy Downs will come from Cal Poly Humboldt where he is the interim chief of staff.

He has also served as president and CEO of Northern State University from 2016 to 2021.

Before that he was a provost and chief academic officer at Niagara University and Gannon University.

Dr. Downs will succeed Anne Blackhurst who is retiring.

She has served as president since 2014.

His role as president of the university takes effect July 1st.

Dr. Downs will be introduced to the campus community on Friday at 9 a.m.