Possible Mobilization for Bismarck-based Army National Guard Unit

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford (left) renders remarks during the Bismarck-based Detachment 7, Company C, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment, Operational Airlift Support (OSA) open house on August 17, 2018.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Bismarck-based Detachment 7, Company C, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment has been sent an alert for possible mobilization.

The North Dakota Army National Guard unit would deploy to the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations sometime late summer 2023.

The deployment would impact a total of six soldiers and last for about a year.

The unit operates a C-12 Huron aircraft which provides transportation of personnel and light cargo.

“Our Army aviation Soldiers are professional and well trained with an exceptional safety record,” said Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, commander of the North Dakota Army National Guard. “I remain grateful for the outstanding support provided by our Families, employers and communities. This unyielding support helps our Soldiers successful accomplish their missions.”

Detachment 7 was previously mobilized to the Horn of Africa from August 2018 to June 2019.