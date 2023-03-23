Recent Weather Could Affect Local Flooding

FARGO (KVRR) – Flooding in our region is nothing new. However, with the recent snowfall there could be a chance for some flooding even this year.

The risk of significant flooding has increased since the last outlook due to additional snowfall and delayed melt conditions.

Above normal snowfall and precipitation through winter and spring so far along with the continuation of below normal temperatures is leading to a delayed melt.

Meteorologist Carl Jones of The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says, “In terms of what factors would combine to make a worst-case scenario would be significant additional precipitation particularly if it fell as rainfall as opposed to snow.”

After a wet and snowy beginning to winter, January and early February brought less than normal snowfall and precipitation to the basin.

A more active pattern returned for the second half of February and continued into March causing the total snowfall to be above normal for most areas.

Snowmelt timing, thaw cycle, and any additional snow or rain will be the most important factors contributing to the spring flood risk.

Jones explains, “Greatest impacts are expected for locations along the main stem Red River as well as along the tributaries in North Dakota and Southeast North Dakota.”

There is a higher risk of major flooding in several areas of North Dakota.

This includes Fargo/Moorhead and Oslo on the Red River. Abercrombie on the Wild Rice River and Harwood on the Sheyenne River.

Along with this, there is a medium risk of major flooding at Halstad and Pembina on the Red River.

There are still some factors yet to be determined including further snowpack growth, rate of snowmelt, and heavy rain in the weeks to come.

Although, these are predictions for our local flood outlook, things could change, and we will be right here to give you the latest information.