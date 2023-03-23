Sweet Dreams Confections expands in grand opening

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sweet Dreams Confections in Fargo holds an open house grand opening for its expansion.

The shop’s owner, Lee Paseka, says it’s always been a quaint store and it stays that way but with more elbow room for shoppers.

You can find puzzles, old-school sodas, custom gourmet gift baskets and more.

He plans to let his daughter become his successor when he retires but says it will be more of a gradual shift.

“Just adding more lines to the store to make it even more fun for the customers just needed more room. So, we just happened to have an empty space next to us. Some customers have come up to me and said, ‘Oh I suppose you’ve made your millions, now,’ and I say, ‘Monetarily, that’s another story,’ but, I’ve made a million smiles. I’ve had everybody come into my store the last 48 years. I try to make them have a good time,” Paseka said.

He says he’ll always be around the shop and is happy to see his daughter take the lead to continue providing the same great products and service.