Waiver To Allow More Companies To Test UAS Flights in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — More companies will now be able to test unmanned aerial system flights at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site in Grand Forks.

Sen. John Hoeven says he secured waivers from the FAA to expand the testing of aircraft that do not have a public designation.

Under current rules, a UAS must be designated as a public aircraft in order to fly, even when operating under the supervision of a UAS test site.

That restricts a companies’ ability to establish a safe operating record.

“This is a big step forward for our UAS test site because now companies can come from around the country, they can fly their unmanned aircraft at our test site and build up a safety record so that they can get their authorization from the FAA to fly unmanned aircraft in the national airspace,” said Hoeven.

A large number of companies will be able to obtain beyond visual line of sight waivers through the test site in the future.