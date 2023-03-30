Concordia College reveals its Climate Action Plan

MOORHEAD, M.N. (KVRR) — Students and higher education officials assembled to learn about a comprehensive plan to help combat climate change.

Many students were determined to launch the plan and hoped their initiatives would inspire others.

“Concordia is definitely a leader in this area. Hopefully, this inspires other businesses, institutions in the Fargo-Moorhead area to also implement their own climate action plans.” says Anna Larson, Sustainability Advocate of Concordia Student Government

The plan’s main goals are to reduce carbon emissions on campus, promote partnerships between the college and the community, and educate students about sustainability measures.

Several steps will be taken, including roof and window repairs, supporting student work that targets climate change initiatives, and promoting sustainability coursework in student’s curriculum.

“We really want to get sustainability and climate change topics into the education of our students. So, that they can be engaged in this work when they leave.” says Gabrielle Lomel, Sustainability Coordinator, Concordia College

During the first years of the plan, the college will focus on strategies to reduce carbon emission and help lower energy costs.

“We look to see what technological changes have happened, for example with heating systems, and what public policy incentives there are which can provide funding for shifting to those systems. We can also think about raising our funds on our own to do that.” says William Craft, President, Concordia College

If you are interested in learning about the plan, a link is provided here.