Dairy Queen Celebrates Its Blizzards With an 85 Cent Offer In April

Dairy Queen is already thinking about summer and is offering customers a sweet deal.

To honor the debut of the iconic Blizzard treat in 1985, Dairy Queen is offering customers Blizzards for 85 cents from April 10-23.

But the deal will only be available through the Dairy Queen mobile app.

The fast food chain also announced a slew of new Blizzards coming to its menu.

They include the new Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard and the Oreo Brookie Blizzard which is Oreo cookie pieces and brookie (brownie/chocolate chip cookie) pieces blended with the soft serve.