Pet Connection: Meet Roy Rogers

In this week's Pet Connection, Roy Rogers is 4 years old and came to Cats Cradle Shelter from the Fargo pound

Much like his namesake, Roy Rogers loves to sing a song. He was very talkative before his appearance this week on Pet Connection.

He’s a big boy, and super lovable. He is all about nestling his face into whoever is nearby, then rolling over for some belly rubs.

Roy Rogers is also very curious and loves to explore his surroundings. He’ll let you know if he doesn’t have enough space.

They think he’ll be good in most homes. His sister is also at Cats Cradle if you want to adopts a pair of furballs.

If Roy Rogers is the cat for you, click here to contact Cats Cradle.