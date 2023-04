Devils Lake police investigating gun store burglary

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Police are investigating after several guns were stolen when someone broke into a sports store.

According to police, Seaburg’s Sports in the Holiday Mall was burglarized around 3 a.m. Friday.

An alarm was activated, but by the time officers arrived the suspect or suspects had fled.

Police said whoever stole the guns smashed the front door of the store to get in.