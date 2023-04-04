2 Children Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 2

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A rollover crash kills two children in Ward County, North Dakota.

The crash happened around 11:45 Monday night on Highway 2 in light snowy conditions.

Highway Patrol says the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Williston, lost control due to ice on the road, went into the median and overturned.

The driver and two passengers, a 12 and 13-year-old girl, were ejected from the truck.

One of the girls landed in the road, where a semi then ran over her.

The other girl landed in the median.

Both girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken by EMS with serious injuries.

No one was wearing seat belts when the crash happened.

It remains under investigation.