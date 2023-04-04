Mat Kearney to bring his acoustic tour to Fargo Theatre

Tickets go on sale this week

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Mat Kearney, the singer of “Nothing Left to Lose,” is coming to Fargo Theatre.

He’s bringing his acoustic trio tour to the theatre on Thursday, June 22.

Kearney returns with his new studio album “January Flower.”

The summer show starts at 8 p.m.

You can get tickets this Thursday at 10 a.m. and there’s a special online presale starting on Wednesday.

Prices start at $40 dollars and go up to $120.