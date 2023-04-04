N.D. Senate Passes Bill To Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Senate has passed another anti-transgender bill, one of around a half-dozen this session.

It would ban and criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

It imposes felony charges on doctors who perform sex assignment surgeries, and misdemeanors for doctors who prescribe hormone therapies or “puberty blockers” to children.

Sen. Ryan Braunberger, a Democrat from Fargo, shared a personal story while speaking out against the bill and amendments.

He talked about his own coming out process and an attempt at suicide.

“If this bill becomes law, kids like me across the state will feel like the world is against them. They’ll eventually feel like they can no longer go on and swallow those same pills,” said Sen. Ryan Braunberger, a Democrat serving Fargo.

Republican Sen. Keith Boehm of Mandan argued that puberty blockers permanently sterilize the child, and referred to gender affirming care as “child mutilation.”

“If someone once they are an adult wants to sterilize themselves or cut off body parts, they have every right to do so. Not children,” said Boehm.

Amendments to the bill were rejected and it passed by a vote of 37-10.

It now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.