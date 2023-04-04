NDDOT brings in extra crews to help clear the snow

Crews are expecting overtime as they clear roads amidst heavy snowfall.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Works are telling the public not to park on the street as blizzard-like conditions sweep through our area.

They say plowing operations will be ongoing as the storm progresses west to east.

As the snow keeps coming down, our region is getting some help from other branches of the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

“We’ve kind of been preparing for the last month. This one, with the high winds and high amount of snow, we’ve kinda steered more towards the blades with the V plows and the big truck blowers to make sure they’re all ready to go. If we get 12 to 15 foot drifts, we’re gonna need them just to blow through,” says Kent Leysring, the Maintenance Superintendent of the NDDOT Fargo branch.

At least twelve officials from the Williston branch are spreading out to Jamestown, Grand Forks and Fargo to help clear the roads.

The maintenance superintendent of Fargo’s branch says they’ve been preparing for this particular storm since last week and expect highways to close at some point due to low visibility.

“I would say I-94 because the east-west roads got such high banks already. With these winds and stuff and the amount of snow we already have, it’s just gonna block roads. Yesterday we spent all day getting all the trucks full of fuel and ready to go and any repairs that needed to be made. So, we’re ready,” said Leysring.

Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol says most people have been following the no travel advisory in Valley City.

Niewind says it’s likely the NDHP will not be out as much tomorrow until later in the day.

He says whenever roads close, people blindly follow their GPS devices, which could take them to secondary roads where conditions are worse than main ones.

“That technology does not have your best interest in mind. They’re trying to get you to point A to point B but you kind of need to look out your windshield, look at conditions, pay attention to the National Weather Service, look at road reporting versus just blindly following your GPS devices because it’s going to take you some places where it’s going to be a danger to you. This kind of a life-threatening storm with the amount of snow we’re supposed to get and the type of conditions we’re gonna have,” Niewind said.

Road conditions are not expected to improve until Thursday.

Officials are advising the public not to drive anywhere unless you absolutely have to.