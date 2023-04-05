LIVE: Spring Storm and Calving Season

The timing pretty much couldn't be worse.

Farmers and ranchers are getting hit hard by the severe weather as it strikes in the middle of calving and lambing season.

The severe weather makes it hard enough to be outside for any kind of work, but newborn livestock are extremely vulnerable to cold temperatures.

that means ranchers have to make sure the animals have extra protection from the elements, or risk losing them to exposure.

The spring storm also follows back to back years of drought, which also cost farmers and ranchers significantly in terms of their livestock.

North Dakota Stockmen’s Association President Jason Leiseth Zoomed in live to talk on the Morning Show with Emily Welker about what ranchers are up against out there in the elements and how it could affect the industry in our region going forward.

http://www.ndstockmen.org/