Volunteers Needed To Fill Sandbags Starting Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In preparation for this spring’s flood, people in our region are getting ready to protect their homes.

The Sandbag Cass operation will begin Tuesday at the Cass County Highway Department in West Fargo near the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

They are officially calling for volunteers to assist with filling sandbags for flood fighting throughout the county.

Volunteers will be needed for shifts from April 11th through April 19th.

Shifts usually last between two and three hours.

The sandbagging schedule is;

Tuesday, April 11th:

1:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12th:

1:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 13th:

1:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, April 14th:

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 15th:

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 16th:

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday, April 17th:

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18th:

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19th:

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

For more information on volunteering click here.