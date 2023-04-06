Concordia students urge lawmakers to take action on gun safety

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Student activists are working to get the Minnesota legislature to advance what they say is critical and lifesaving gun safety legislation.

Concordia College students are partnering with other organizations.

This afternoon, Concordia College Student Government Association led a gun sense and safety rally on campus to kick off a week of action.

They will then have students sign letters to Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead, urging him to support critical gun safety bills currently moving through the Minnesota legislature.

“Feeling safe at school is the foundation of education and it is difficult to learn in our classroom when we are constantly thinking about ourselves and our fellow student’s safety.” says Concordia College Student Jacob Schoenborn.

Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Senate advanced critical gun safety measures.

They include a bill to require background checks on all handgun and semiautomatic military-style assault weapon purchases.