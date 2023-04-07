Walz visits Moorhead to discuss childcare affordability, flood mitigation

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hosts a roundtable in Moorhead to discuss his plan to make childcare more affordable and accessible for Minnesotans.

State Senator Rob Kupec, Mayor Shelly Carlson, and Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart, along with parents, and childcare providers joined Walz at the Moorhead Library.

The focus was on how to address the issues plaguing that sector.

Nicole Flick, the owner of ABC123 Child Enrichment Center, says part of the problem is low pay within the industry, making it an unattractive field to build a career in.

“It’s ludacris to me that Minnesota turned away millions of dollars every year, that is our tax dollars that went to Washington that were being taken by other states that don’t pay as much to pay for childcare. We need to have that reimbursement rate up and that starts to make a difference,” Walz said.

Walz said by the end of the session in May, he hopes bills addressing financial issues like child tax credits and family medical leave will pass.

Walz also joined Mayor Shelly Carlson and Senator Rob Kupec to tour the city’s flood mitigation infrastructure and review proposed improvements.

Money from Walz’s infrastructure plan is helping fund the project.