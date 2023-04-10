Moorhead Man Arrested for Arson After Apartment Fire Displaces All Residents

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead man is arrested for setting a fire in his apartment on Sunday that displaced everyone living in the building.

Police say 41-year-old Sean Ahrenholz was taken into custody Monday afternoon for arson.

Moorhead Police and Fire along with the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire in the 900 block of 23rd Avenue south was intentionally set.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced from the apartment building.