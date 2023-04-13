Pet Connection: Meet Elsie

Elsie the irresistible pup joins us for this week's Pet Connection from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue

“The only thing she will get into is your heart.”

That’s what 4 Luv of Dog Rescue Foster Coordinator Amy Gore says about this week’s irresistible Pet Connection pup, Elsie.

Their best guess is that she’s a rottweiler mix.

Elsie is just two months old, and the runt of the litter, but she’s already got an outsized personality.

She’s only six pounds, but she doesn’t back down, sauntering past 80-pound dogs without a care in the world.

Elsie has that playful puppy energy. She loves giving kisses and getting belly rubs.

But she’s not destructive like a lot of puppies.

Elsie will explore her surroundings, but she won’t cause a ruckus.

This girl has an ideal temperament for pretty much any home. She only became available for adoption this week. We don’t anticipate that she’ll be on the market for too long. She certainly stole plenty of hearts during her visit to KVRR.

So get your applications in ASAP! Click here to learn more about the exquisite Elsie.

Plus, watch Elsie help out Maria Bush with the forecast this morning!