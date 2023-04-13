UPDATE: Woman Arrested for DUI After Fatal Motorcycle Crash in West Fargo

A Fargo man is dead after his motorcycle is hit by a car on Main Avenue in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested for DUI after a fatal crash with a motorcycle on Main Avenue in West Fargo.

Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Taquoya Saldana of West Fargo crashed into a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Thomas Fradet of Fargo while he was attempting to turn onto 17th Street East.

Fradet was thrown from his motorcycle and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses report Saldana was speeding at the time of the crash, shortly before 9 o’clock last night.

She was arrested for DUI and driving under suspension.

Highway Patrol says she could face more charges.

Saldana has a record of reckless driving and speeding violations in Cass County.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

