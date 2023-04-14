Bull Riders Heading To Grand Forks For PBR Tour

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Cowboys are riding into town in Grand Forks to tussle with some big bulls.

The Alerus Center is hosting the Grand Forks Chute Out event, part of the Professional Bull Riders tour.

35 cowboys will try to hold on the a raging bull for 8 seconds.

Their season started in October and ends in May.

Professional Bull Rider Keith Hall says now is the time when riders give it their all to try and make it to the finals.

Hall says bull riders are a step above most athletes because they put their lives on the line every time they get in the chute.

He explains, “There’s a lot that goes into it. A lot of working out, training, working out for 4-5 hours a day. Doing drills, countless drills.

Time on the road. Time away from your family all to be able to support your family.”

The rodeo is Saturday, April 15th at 7:00 p.m.

