LIVE: Half-Dozen Bands To Honor Late Local Musician At Tribute Show

A fitting tribute is coming this weekend for a man who spent his life bringing music to his community

MOORHEAD, Minn, (KVRR) – A fitting tribute is coming this weekend for a man who spent his life bringing music to his community.

Those are the Cropdusters, one of six bands playing a benefit and tribute show Saturday night for Chris Hanson.

Hanson died late last year after a sudden stroke.

He was just 45 years old.

Hanson played music throughout his life during his service in the National Guard, in numerous local bands and through his church.

Saturday night’s show helps carry on that spirit.

It will run from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, at the Armory Events Center in Moorhead.

Chris married his wife Sarah just 80 days before his unexpected death.

She says, “He loved getting people together to play music. He loved getting kids involved in music. He loved his church. He just loved people and his friends really well.”

There is also a silent auction with the help of Lend a Hand Up. Proceeds will help the family pay for medical bills and funeral expenses. Find out more info by clicking here.