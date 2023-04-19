Fargo’s Approval Voting System Lives On After State Senate Fails To Override Veto

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota Senate fails to override Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto of the approval voting ban.

Fargo will be able to continue using the voting method in its city elections.

Voters passed the voting method through a ballot measure in 2018.

The House overrode the governor’s veto last week but the Senate fell four votes short of the two-thirds majority needed.

In his veto message, Burgum said the ban undermined local control and the ability of people under home rule to determine which method of local city election is best for their communities.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, a Republican from Edinburg, voted to override the veto saying, “It is seriously concerning that we would give up our authority that is a constitutional authority to regulate these things because we somehow topsy-turvy believe that the home rule and the cities and the counties have authority over legislative authority.”

“I don’t think that this change that they made to their local election laws rises to a level that warrants a blanket ban across the state. And I will continue to be a red vote on this,” said Republican Sen. Sean Cleary of Bismarck.

Fargo is the only city in the state to use approval voting.

Voters are able to vote for as many candidates as they wish and those receiving the most votes win.