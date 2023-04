Police Investigate Shooting At Fargo Apartment, Non-life Threatening Injuries

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building that sent one person to a hospital.

They say the injuries are not considered life threatening.

They also say the suspect and victim know each other.

The call came in shortly before 9 this morning at 1632 33rd Avenue South.

No one is in custody.

Police say there’s no immediate threat to the public.