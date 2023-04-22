Sen. Klobuchar visits Moorhead to talk flood mitigation

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Senator Amy Klobuchar stopped by Moorhead earlier today to meet with Clay County officials on flood mitigation efforts along the Red River.

The crest dipped slightly in Moorhead to just under thirty feet as the Senator met with Mayor Shelly Carlson and city officials at Horn Park.

According to the National Weather Service, the river will stay at crest level for a day or two before falling.

The lower crest affects the Sheyenne River in Harwood, which was expected to crest at just over 91.1 feet coming into the weekend, now expected to crest at just under that amount Monday.

Carlson says the F-M area is grateful for Senators Klobuchar and Hoeven’s efforts to help get federal funding for the flood mitigation project.

“There has just been a lot of in town work knowing that this big project is underway. As you know, Sen. Hoeven and I led the way in completing the federal funding for that project. We’re very excited, the Corps of Engineers is seeing this as a model of the entire country,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

She and her team then went to Breckenridge, Ortonville and Brown Valley to talk about flood mitigation efforts.