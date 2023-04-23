Hundreds across F-M region support local at small business expo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “We have 57 local businesses here who are showcasing what they do. That is one of the wonderful things here. We have different things like food, drinks, shopping, massages. You name it, we got it,” says Indira Kovaci, the Director of Love Your Local.

Hundreds across Fargo and Moorhead toured local businesses and tried out some samples at Love Your Local’s biannual small business expo.

Many organizations hail from rural North Dakota and Minnesota.

Organizers say small businesses being everywhere is what makes the F-M region special.

“Small businesses are the ones who support those hockey tournaments. We’re the ones who sponsor your Girl Scout Cookies and we are the ones who put money back into the community 10 out of 10 times. I just know how important it is to support local, because we are the backbone of our community,” Kovaci said.

Some business owners are looking at the expo as an opportunity to network and connect with other like-minded folks.

“Developing relationships that could be long-lasting. Even if it isn’t business focused, it’s cool to talk to people and discuss with them what you have going on and to know that you aren’t alone. I do enjoy getting to talk to the other businesses and seeing our community come, seeing the kids come and knowing they’re getting to see what it’s like out here in Fargo and to be proud of where we live,” said Michelle Bennett, the Owner at Giant Game Geek.

Organizers say funds from this event support Fargo-Moorhead’s Emergency Food Pantry.

Love Your Local’s next small business expo will be in November.