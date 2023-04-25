Golf Season Is Here In Moorhead, Fargo Courses A Little Delayed

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Believe it or not, golf season is here in Moorhead!

Driving ranges opened Tuesday morning at both The Meadows and Village Green.

Village Green will open its course for play on Wednesday at noon.

The Meadows course will open on Thursday at 11 am.

Tee times will be available on a first-come-first-serve, walk-on only basis.

Fargo Park District is looking at opening driving ranges and some golf courses between May 1 and May 3.

They are still dealing with flood issues at Rose Creek and Edgewood.