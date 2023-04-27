Alabama man arrested in West Fargo pursuit

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An Alabama man is arrested in West Fargo after intentionally hitting a patrol vehicle with his after leading police on a pursuit.

West Fargo police say they tried making a traffic stop shortly before 3:00 this morning in the 300 block of 4th Avenue East.

Thirty-three-year-old David Baker fled southbound and a pursuit began.

Baker’s vehicle eventually stopped before driving into the driver’s side of a patrol vehicle.

No officers were injured.

He was arrested on charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, outstanding felony warrant, attempted assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.