Thousands rummage through items for sale in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Check out the 29th annual gigantic West Fargo Rummage Sale at Veterans Memorial Arena.

Thousands came to buy and browse from furniture to toys and from clothes to video games and DVDs.

Around 250 vendors sold it all along with some unique antiques.

“It’s kind of funny because we had a late spring. Everybody’s kind of been itching to get out here. They’re pretty excited for all the fun stuff. We have some new vendors with some exciting products to offer. It’s really nice to get everyone together. I know a lot of people have met through, coming through the community being vendors year after year. It really just builds relationships.,” said Cole Wiechmann of the West Fargo Park District.

They plan to have a similar rummage sale this fall.