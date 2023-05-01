Whole Batch of Concerts Announced At The Lights, MN State Fair and Target Field

THE BLACK KEYS 050123



FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Country music artist Granger Smith is bringing his farewell tour to The Lights in West Fargo.

He’ll take the stage, along with his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., on Saturday, July 22.

Smith recently announced his decision to leave country music after touring for 24 years and instead turn to the ministry.

Tickets can be found on Ticketmaster starting Thursday morning at 10.

They will run between $39-$59 plus fees.

The Lights summer concert series also includes Hairball, Sawyer Brown and

Blackhawk, 38 Special and Elle King, and Gary Allan.

Rock duo “The Black Keys” are opening the Minnesota State Fair.

They will kick off the 2023 Grandstand line up on Thursday August 24.

The other confirmed acts for the Grandstand include The Chicks, Keith Urban, Boyz II Men, Happy Together Tour, Brandi Carlile, Yung Gravy and Duran Duran.

The fair runs August 24 through Labor Day, September 4.

A new summer festival is coming to Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.

The inaugural TC Summer Fest has booked The Killers and Imagine Dragons as headliners for the two-night festival, July 14-15.

Two-day and single-day tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at tcsummerfest.com.

Target Field has hosted several other shows but it has never hosted a festival.