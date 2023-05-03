Summer Production Called Off After Damage To Frost Fire Amphitheater

WALHALLA, N.D. (KVRR) – They just can’t seem to catch a break at Frost Fire Park near Walhalla, North Dakota.

First, the skiing and snowboarding season was called off in November due to equipment issues, now the summer production has been canceled.

Staff members discovered the roof and sidewalls over the amphitheater collapsed after the late April snowstorm.

It will need extensive repairs to fix the damage.

So the summer production of “Little House on the Prairie – the Musical” had to be canceled.

It was going to be Frost Fire Summer Theatre’s 39th annual production.

Tickets will be refunded.