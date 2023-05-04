Pet Connection: Meet Nyx

Nyx has a lot to like in this week's Pet Connection from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue

Nyx knows what she likes. You learn a thing or two about your preferences over 12 years living a dog’s life.

Nyx likes to have her humans all to herself. That’s why she’s a One-der dog at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue. She likes a home with no small kids or other pets.

Nyx likes being the neighborhood watch dog. She loves a good perch to look out the window, and a nice backyard that she can patrol and keep safe.

Nyx likes her tricks. She’s adept at ‘sit’ and ‘spin’. She also likes the treats that come with performing those tricks.

Nyx would really like to keep going for a long time. That’s why she’s on hear medication. But it doesn’t hold her back.

The thing Nyx would like the most is a forever home. She’s eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program and a reduced adoption fee for people 65 and older.

Nyx would like you to learn more about here by clicking here.