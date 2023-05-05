Scheels Arena hosts 17th Annual Fish Fest

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Warmer temps means the ice is melting off of the lake.

It also means it’s time for Scheels Annual Fish Fest.

This is in the parking lot on 45th street full of vendors and fishing experts.

It’s also a time when you cash in on the best deals on this year’s fishing equipment.

“It’s a great kickoff to the season, everyone’s chomping the bit to get going. It’s the best time of year to get all of the best deals and get stocked up for the year,” says fishing expert Jadyn Thomas

It continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Scheels parking lot.