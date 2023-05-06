Thousands across F-M region celebrate Free Comic Book Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s a look at Free Comic Book Day at Paradox Comics-N-Cards in downtown Fargo.

Thousands of comic fans, their kids and even newcomers swung by and grabbed their favorite series’ or just took a gander around.

Chris Claremont, best known for as an author for the X-Men series from 1975 to 1991, signed autographs and spoke to fans about current movies, X-Men characters and his career.

He wrote some of the most famous stories in the X-Men series like the Dark Phoenix Saga and Days of Future Past.

Claremont’s work changed comics forever and laid the foundation for movies, tv shows and video games.

Richard Early, the owner of Paradox, on what makes this year special.

“I mean, it exceeded our expectations. We knew we would have a good day. We know Free Comic Book Day is always a good day but I would say this is far bigger than we ever thought it would be. It is a blessing and I’m grateful to all the thousands of people over all these years who’ve worked to make this store stay here and who have supported this store. We’ve been able to be a part of people’s lives. Your local comic shop is not just like a Target, it’s a place where you go and you belong,” Early said.

It’s Paradox’s 30th year in business and their first year bringing aboard a special guest to celebrate with fans.