Get Ready For The Time of Your Life at “Dirty Dancing in Concert”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Are you ready to have the time of your life?

“Dirty Dancing in Concert” is coming to Fargo Theatre on Thursday, October 26.

You can enjoy the digitally remastered 1987 hit film on screen, with a live band and singers performing the iconic songs.

Tickets range between $50-$95 with additional fees.

A special online only presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. at jadepresents.com.

They officially go on sale Friday morning at 10 online and at the Tickets300 Box Office.